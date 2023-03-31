Israel Takes the Happiness of Ramadan from Palestinian Children

Al-Quds, MINA – The arrival of Ramadan in various parts of the world often brings the typical fanfare of Muslim children. Starting from the complaints of those who have just learned to fast, the chanting of the Quran from children reciting the Quran, idleness during Tarawih prayers, to those who stay up late and are busy waiting for the time to wake up the meal.

In the Israeli-occupied territories, it’s a different story. Provocations by Israeli forces during the month of Ramadan continue. Instead of respecting the holy month, the Israeli army has intensified the arrests of Palestinians, including those who are underage.

As many as 115 Palestinians in the first 10 days of Ramadan were reportedly arrested by Israel. This information was conveyed by the Center for the Study of Palestinian Prisoners.

In a report, the organization said the Israeli occupation forces intensified their campaign against the Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan.

Of the total number of Palestinians detained, 21 are children, most of whom are from the holy city of occupied Jerusalem. Some children were held for questioning and release or placed under house arrest or subject to payment of a fine.

Reported on the Middle East Monitor on Friday, one of the children detained was Mohammad Abu Safiyeh, from the neighborhood of Sair, west of Ramallah. The 17-year-old boy was injured by Israeli occupation forces about a month ago.

The Center for Palestinian Prisoner Studies then called on the international community to protect Palestinians from Israel’s daily aggression.

The Israeli occupation authorities also continue to restrict the access of Palestinians to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan.

A Palestinian resident, Nizam Abu Rumouz was arrested at the al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday when Israel invaded the Muslim holy site.

Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday, Abu Rumouz was interrogated and released with a ban from entering Al-Aqsa for six months. Abu Ramouz said his earlier ban had ended on the day of his arrest.

He has been banned from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound 16 times, with one ban for a period of between one and six months.

Another Palestinian, Raeda Saida was also arrested on Tuesday and his detention was extended until Thursday. The occupation authorities have repeatedly banned Said from entering the mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)