Israel Strikes Residential Areas in Jabaliya, 150 Civilians Killed

Gaza, MINA – The spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defense reported on Thursday that more than 150 people were killed or injured due to Israeli airstrikes targeting 11 homes in Jabaliya Camp, located in northern Gaza.

This massacre follows another deadly attack in Nuseirat and the execution of 11 children in Al-Maghazi, Palestine Chronicle reports.

Civil Defense teams are facing severe challenges in rescuing the wounded and retrieving the bodies, as the bombings have disrupted their efforts despite urgent appeals from residents.

Earlier on Thursday, medical sources told Al Jazeera that 34 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli airstrikes since dawn, with 27 of these fatalities occurring in central and southern Gaza.

The Director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, Ismail Al-Thawabta, accused Israeli forces of committing massacres on an hourly basis, particularly in Jabaliya and its surrounding areas, targeting shelters and displacement centers.

He highlighted the Israeli bombing of the Al-Maghazi Services Club, which resulted in the deaths of 11 children.

At least 17 people, most of them children, were killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat Martyrs School, a known shelter for displaced civilians.

Gaza’s Government Media Office condemned the attack, noting that the school housed thousands of displaced persons, primarily women and children. This assault raised the number of displacement centers targeted by Israeli forces to 196, each housing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Al-Thawabta further stated that Israel is deliberately dismantling Gaza’s health infrastructure by bombing hospitals and preventing medical supplies from entering, describing this as part of a broader plan to eradicate over 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that Israeli forces also shelled the Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya and targeted displaced families sheltering in schools.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Civil Defense stated it had received hundreds of distress calls from families in Beit Lahia and Jabaliya who are trapped amidst the bombardment, with many injured or killed both inside homes and on the streets.

In Khan Yunis, three Palestinians were killed in an airstrike, while residential buildings were destroyed in Rafah’s Saudi neighborhood. Artillery shelling near the Khalidi Mosque also left one person dead and several others critically injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)