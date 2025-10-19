SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Strikes Gaza, Killing 15 Including Journalist and Threatening the Ceasefire

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Destruction in Gaza City due to Israeli airstrikes. (Image: X)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes launched more than 20 airstrikes on several areas across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing at least 15 civilians, including a journalist, as Israeli violence flared despite the ongoing ceasefire.

Hospitals in Gaza reported a rising number of casualties. Shuhada’a Al Aqsa Hospital confirmed that two people were killed, one of whom was a journalist, in a strike that targeted a building housing journalists in al-Zawaida. Additionally, six other individuals lost their lives in the same area.

At Al-Awda Hospital, doctors confirmed three deaths and several injuries after Israeli missiles hit Al-Nuseirat Camp. Two more Palestinians were killed near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, according to medical sources, as reported by Quds News Network.

The Israeli army had claimed that Hamas violated the truce. Resistance factions rejected the claim, saying Israel continues to break the agreement and invent excuses for escalation.

Also Read: Netanyahu Announces Readiness to Run Again in Israeli Elections

Air and artillery strikes impacted Rafah and Khan Younis in the south, as well as al-Zawaida, al-Nuseirat, and Jabalia in central and northern Gaza. Israeli media said the assault followed an alleged attack by Palestinian fighters on military vehicles in Rafah.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, denied Israel’s claims.

“We confirm our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement in all areas of the Gaza Strip,” the resistance group said on Telegram.

It explained that its fighters have had no contact with the southern Rafah area, describing it as a “red zone” controlled by Israeli forces since the war resumed in March.

Also Read: Hamas Slams Netanyahu for Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed

“We have no information about our members there or whether they are alive or martyred,” the statement added.

Hamas also released a detailed report documenting Israeli violations of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement from the very beginning.

The report held Israel fully responsible for the collapse of the ceasefire and called on international mediators to intervene immediately to halt the aggression and ensure the implementation of the truce.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Commits 47 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 38 Palestinians

TagIsraeli airstrikes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Strikes Gaza, Killing 15 Including Journalist and Threatening the Ceasefire

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 14:29 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 20 Palestinians Across Gaza

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 19:38 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:35 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

20 Palestinians, Including Children, Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 22:07 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Civil Defense Warns of Escalating Israeli Airstrikes, No Areas Safe

  • Monday, 25 August 2025 - 11:05 WIB
Load More
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Strong 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sarmi, Papua

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Najla Amalia, Student of the Guidance and Counseling Program, Faculty of Tarbiyah and Teaching, UIN Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh
Articles

Fear of Being Left Behind: When FOMO Becomes a Lifestyle for Gen Z

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:16 WIB
Palestine

UK, Egypt, and Palestine Push for Private Sector-Led Gaza Reconstruction

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:38 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Indonesia

National STQH 2025 Closes, Ministry of Religious Affairs Calls for Love of the Qur’an

  • 8 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us