Israel Strikes Gaza, Killing 15 Including Journalist and Threatening the Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes launched more than 20 airstrikes on several areas across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing at least 15 civilians, including a journalist, as Israeli violence flared despite the ongoing ceasefire.

Hospitals in Gaza reported a rising number of casualties. Shuhada’a Al Aqsa Hospital confirmed that two people were killed, one of whom was a journalist, in a strike that targeted a building housing journalists in al-Zawaida. Additionally, six other individuals lost their lives in the same area.

At Al-Awda Hospital, doctors confirmed three deaths and several injuries after Israeli missiles hit Al-Nuseirat Camp. Two more Palestinians were killed near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, according to medical sources, as reported by Quds News Network.

The Israeli army had claimed that Hamas violated the truce. Resistance factions rejected the claim, saying Israel continues to break the agreement and invent excuses for escalation.

Air and artillery strikes impacted Rafah and Khan Younis in the south, as well as al-Zawaida, al-Nuseirat, and Jabalia in central and northern Gaza. Israeli media said the assault followed an alleged attack by Palestinian fighters on military vehicles in Rafah.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, denied Israel’s claims.

“We confirm our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement in all areas of the Gaza Strip,” the resistance group said on Telegram.

It explained that its fighters have had no contact with the southern Rafah area, describing it as a “red zone” controlled by Israeli forces since the war resumed in March.

“We have no information about our members there or whether they are alive or martyred,” the statement added.

Hamas also released a detailed report documenting Israeli violations of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement from the very beginning.

The report held Israel fully responsible for the collapse of the ceasefire and called on international mediators to intervene immediately to halt the aggression and ensure the implementation of the truce.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

