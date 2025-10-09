SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Still Attacking Gaza Following Ceasefire Announcement

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israel's Attack on Gaza's Infrastructure

Gaza, MINA – The Al Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation army continues to bombard various areas in the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire agreement to end the attacks being officially announced on Wednesday evening.

“Occupation warplanes continue to fly over the Gaza Strip and launch airstrikes,” the correspondent stated.

The Gaza Media Office urged the Palestinian people to maintain the highest level of vigilance, stressing the importance of awaiting an official announcement from the Palestinian authorities before completely letting down their guard.

The Office called on residents to avoid activities along the al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads or surrounding areas until the on-the-ground situation is safe, as residents across the Gaza Strip await the implementation of the agreement and a complete cessation of the bombing.

The Israeli genocide has destroyed nearly 80% of Gaza’s territory over the past two years. The impact of the aggression means the fate of thousands of civilians and journalists remains unknown, amid the collapse of infrastructure and major obstacles preventing rescue teams from accessing many of the worst-hit areas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

