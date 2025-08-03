SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

Purbalingga, MINA – Muslims are being reminded to rise from negligence and reignite their spirit of struggle. In a post-Fajr sermon during the Grand Tabligh Akbar of Jamaah Muslimin (Hizbullah) in Central Java on Sunday, renowned cleric Dr. Nurohim urged the congregation to increase their dedication to striving and sacrificing in the path of Allah.

Carrying the theme “Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood to Resolve the Global Crisis,” the event, held in Purbalingga, addressed the dire situation in the Muslim world, especially the ongoing suffering in Gaza and Palestine due to the brutal aggression of Zionist Israel.

“Data shows that the cost of Zionist military operations in Gaza has reached Rp11.8 trillion. This is not just about military strength, but also their wealth and determination to destroy anyone who dares to challenge them,” Dr. Nurohim told hundreds of attendees at Masjid Darul Muttaqin, Karangcengis, Purbalingga.

He referenced Surah Al-Anfal, verse 36, which describes how disbelievers spend their wealth to obstruct the path of Allah. According to him, this serves as a wake-up call for Muslims not to be stingy in giving for jihad and charitable causes.

“Congregation is the vessel of Muslim unity, a vehicle for our struggle. We must strengthen it with our wealth. After this tabligh akbar, there must be a real change in our commitment to giving infaq,” he emphasized.

Dr. Nurohim stressed that the global crises afflicting the Muslim cannot be solved by rhetoric alone  real, tangible solidarity is needed, in the form of both moral and material support. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

