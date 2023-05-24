Israel Siege on Ramallah Village Continues for 11th Day

Select Language

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation’s siege on the Ramallah village of Al-Mughayyir has been in place for 11 consecutive days, Palestinian Authority sources have said.

The main entrances to the village, which lies east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, are sealed off by Israeli occupation forces, with people and goods unable to enter, MEMO reported.

According to the sources, the residents of the village have been forced to use alternative and long routes to enter or leave the village.

The closure of the roads is part of Israel’s policy of collective punishment.

Israeli occupation forces also closed the main entrance of Hebron’s Old City to allow a settler march to take place.

During the march, the illegal Jewish settlers chanted racist chants against the native Palestinian residents and headed to the Ibrahimi Mosque.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

