Israel Settlers Uproot 70 Olive Trees Near Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli settlers Tuesday uprooted 70 olive trees in the village of Qaryout, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, WAFA reported.

Bashar M’ammar, an activist, that the village residents were shocked to learn that settlers uprooted 70 of olive trees from their lands.

He noted that the trees are owned by resident of Qaryouta, and located in an area near the illegal Israeli settlement of Eli.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.(T/R3/RE1)

