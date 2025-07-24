Israel Seizes Prophet Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Plans Permanent Military Presence

Nablus, MINA – Israeli forces have seized the Prophet Joseph’s Tomb compound in eastern Nablus, paving the way for permanent military deployment and settler access, Quds Press reported on Wednesday.

Political analyst Amjad Bashkar warned the takeover signals a wider settlement drive in the northern West Bank. “This reflects Israel’s view of the site as both a religious and political asset,” Bashkar said, cautioning that the move could mark the start of a major settlement expansion strategy.

He added that internal Palestinian divisions, lack of organized public resistance, and global distraction with other crises have allowed Israel to enforce “strategic changes on the ground without significant opposition.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 7 reported that 62 Knesset members have signed a petition urging permanent military presence at the site. The initiative, backed by several cabinet ministers, is led by MK Zvi Scott of the Religious Zionist Party and northern West Bank settlement council head Yossi Dagan. Israeli military officials are expected to present detailed plans Thursday.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)