SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Seizes Prophet Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Plans Permanent Military Presence

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Nablus, MINA – Israeli forces have seized the Prophet Joseph’s Tomb compound in eastern Nablus, paving the way for permanent military deployment and settler access, Quds Press reported on Wednesday.

Political analyst Amjad Bashkar warned the takeover signals a wider settlement drive in the northern West Bank. “This reflects Israel’s view of the site as both a religious and political asset,” Bashkar said, cautioning that the move could mark the start of a major settlement expansion strategy.

He added that internal Palestinian divisions, lack of organized public resistance, and global distraction with other crises have allowed Israel to enforce “strategic changes on the ground without significant opposition.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 7 reported that 62 Knesset members have signed a petition urging permanent military presence at the site. The initiative, backed by several cabinet ministers, is led by MK Zvi Scott of the Religious Zionist Party and northern West Bank settlement council head Yossi Dagan. Israeli military officials are expected to present detailed plans Thursday.[]

Also Read: 36 Jordanian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Famine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIsrael seizes Joseph’s Tomb Israel settlement drive northern West Bank Israeli Channel 7 reports Israeli forces occupation of religious sites Nablus military presence Palestinian resistance and global silence Prophet Joseph’s Tomb takeover West Bank settlement expansion Yossi Dagan settlement plans Zvi Scott petition

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Seizes Prophet Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Plans Permanent Military Presence

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
The process of seeding Sodium Chloride (NaCL) in the Weather Modification Operation in the Lombok area, West Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (9/28/24). (Photo. BNPB OMC Team)
Indonesia

Indonesia Deploys Weather Modification to Combat Riau Forest Fires

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Asia

Indonesian FM Facilitates Release of Its Citizen Detained in Myanmar

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 20:22 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
Photo: Kazinform news
Asia

Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 10:06 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us