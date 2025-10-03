Israel Seizes Final Humanitarian Ship of Global Sumud Flotilla, 42 Vessels Captured in 38 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Marinette, the last remaining ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), was intercepted by the Israeli Navy at 10:29 a.m. local time on Friday. The vessel, carrying humanitarian aid, was seized about 42.5 nautical miles off Gaza’s coast.

The seizure of the Marinette completed Israel’s operation against all 42 humanitarian ships in the flotilla, intercepted over just 38 hours. Each vessel carried international volunteers and aid supplies in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza, widely condemned as illegal under international law.

“The Marinette kept sailing with the spirit of sumud, steadfastness even as it witnessed the fate of the 41 ships before it,” the GSF said in a statement received by MINA.

Nadil al-Nuri, one of the flotilla coordinators, noted, “This marks the end of the journey for the first wave of GSF participants. Alhamdulillah, they persevered with sumud until the very end.”

Activists stressed the mission is far from over. “Now it is the turn of Adalah’s lawyers, and our duty is to keep pressing until all participants are released and the genocide is stopped. Rise up!” al-Nuri declared.

The Marinette was among the ships donated by the Indonesian people to the GSF, symbolizing global solidarity with the humanitarian mission.

Reaffirming its commitment, the GSF stated: “We will not stop until the genocide ends. We will not stop until Palestine is free.”

The announcement came as protests erupted in cities worldwide, demanding an end to atrocities in Gaza and calling for justice. Attention now shifts to securing the release of all seized vessels and detained volunteers, as international pressure builds on Israel over repeated violations of international law.[]

