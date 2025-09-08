Israel Says It Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Trump’s Proposal for Gaza Hostage Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel announced on Sunday that it is “seriously considering” a comprehensive ceasefire and hostage exchange deal proposed by US President Donald Trump.

“Israel is seriously considering President Trump’s proposal,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN and Channel 12, Trump’s plan introduces “fundamental changes compared to previous proposals.”

The deal reportedly includes the release of all 48 Israeli hostages, including the deceased, on the first day of a ceasefire in exchange for thousands of Palestinian detainees, among them hundreds serving long-term sentences.

It also calls for Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza City and begin immediate negotiations, personally mediated by Trump, to end the war.

On Friday, Trump said he was engaged in “very deep” negotiations with Hamas, which had already accepted a proposal submitted by mediators Qatar and Egypt on Aug. 18. Hamas has not yet commented on the latest report.

The Palestinian resistance group has repeatedly expressed willingness to reach a comprehensive agreement that would free all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, end the war in Gaza, and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Netanyahu, however, has rejected such proposals, favoring partial arrangements that allow him to delay or impose new conditions.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression in Gaza has killed nearly 64,400 Palestinians, leaving the enclave devastated and on the brink of famine, according to Gaza authorities. []

