SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Says It Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Trump’s Proposal for Gaza Hostage Deal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel announced on Sunday that it is “seriously considering” a comprehensive ceasefire and hostage exchange deal proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Israel is seriously considering President Trump’s proposal,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN and Channel 12, Trump’s plan introduces “fundamental changes compared to previous proposals.”

The deal reportedly includes the release of all 48 Israeli hostages, including the deceased, on the first day of a ceasefire in exchange for thousands of Palestinian detainees, among them hundreds serving long-term sentences.

Also Read: Hamas: Ready for Comprehensive Deal, Rejects Disarmament Before Independent Palestinian State

It also calls for Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza City and begin immediate negotiations, personally mediated by Trump, to end the war.

On Friday, Trump said he was engaged in “very deep” negotiations with Hamas, which had already accepted a proposal submitted by mediators Qatar and Egypt on Aug. 18. Hamas has not yet commented on the latest report.

The Palestinian resistance group has repeatedly expressed willingness to reach a comprehensive agreement that would free all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, end the war in Gaza, and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Netanyahu, however, has rejected such proposals, favoring partial arrangements that allow him to delay or impose new conditions.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression in Gaza has killed nearly 64,400 Palestinians, leaving the enclave devastated and on the brink of famine, according to Gaza authorities. []

Also Read: Ireland Protests: Thousands Call for Boycott of Israeli Goods

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBenjamin Netanyahu ceasefire Donald Trump egypt Famine Gaza Gaza war Hamas Hostage Deal ICC ICJ Israel Palestinian prisoners Qatar war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas: Ready for Comprehensive Deal, Rejects Disarmament Before Independent Palestinian State

  • 25 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Says It Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Trump’s Proposal for Gaza Hostage Deal

  • 2 hours ago
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza” demonstration (photo: PIC)
Europe

Tens of Thousands Rally in Brussels to Show Solidarity with Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Boats Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

First Boats Flotilla Reaches Tunisia to Bring Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Claims Israel Accepted Ceasefire Terms, Issues Final Warning to Hamas

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Fully Supports Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

  • Sunday, 7 September 2025 - 14:07 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Claims Israel Accepted Ceasefire Terms, Issues Final Warning to Hamas

  • 9 hours ago
Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Fully Supports Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza” demonstration (photo: PIC)
Europe

Tens of Thousands Rally in Brussels to Show Solidarity with Gaza

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us