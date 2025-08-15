Israel Reportedly in Talks with Indonesia to Resettle Gaza Residents

Jakarta, MINA – According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is reportedly in talks with several countries to resettle Palestinians displaced by the war in Gaza. Indonesia reportedly being one of the countries.

According to a senior Israeli official who spoke to CNN International on Thursday, these discussions involve South Sudan, Somaliland, Ethiopia, Libya, and Indonesia.

The official stated that in exchange for accepting a portion of Gaza’s population of over two million, these nations are seeking “significant financial and international compensation.”

However, it remains unclear how far along these discussions are, or whether they will result in any concrete agreements.

Netanyahu himself has repeatedly advocated for the resettlement of displaced Gazans in other countries. The idea of relocation was first suggested by President Donald Trump, though he has not brought it up again.

“We are talking with several countries,” Netanyahu said last Tuesday in an interview with Israeli media outlet i24, without mention any countries name.

He claimed in the interview that the plan was “not pushing out” Palestinians but would instead be “allow them to leave.”

At the same time, he accused countries that defend Gaza. “All those who claim to be concerned about the Palestinians and want to help them,” Netanyahu stressed, “should open their doors.”

“Why do they come and preach to us?! Open your doors,” he added.

These latest statements come amid international concerns over Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City. The densely populated city continues to be battered by Israeli attacks, with 123 people killed in the past 24 hours.

The statements also follow Netanyahu’s mention of his vision for “Greater Israel,” a term that refers to an Israel that extends beyond its current borders. The term is also often used as a reference to a biblical version of Israel, which includes parts of modern-day Egypt, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon, as well as Saudi Arabia.

According to Shaina Low, a communications advisor for the Norwegian Refugee Council, any plan to relocate Palestinians, whether within Gaza or to a foreign country, is a “non-starter.” She added that such a move is unacceptable under international law and, because it’s unacceptable to Palestinians, it should be unacceptable to the global community as a whole.

Indonesian Foreign Minister’s Response

Meanwhile, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono denied that any negotiations with Israel have taken place.

“We have never negotiated with them [Israel],” Sugiono said after a parliamentary session at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Jakarta, on Friday.

Sugiono said he was unaware of any reports mentioning negotiations between the Israeli government and Indonesia. He reiterated that the government has never conducted talks with Israel. “I don’t know if they are doing it, and with whom? But we are not,” he stated.

On the other hand, Sugiono said the government is still looking for alternative locations to evacuate Gaza residents who have become victims of the Israeli attacks. He mentioned that several places would be provided in addition to Galang Island in Batam.

“Right now, we are still in the early stages,” Sugiono said. “I also mentioned yesterday that we are considering it. First, the location—alternative places, a lot of technical matters.” [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

