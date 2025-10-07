SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Renews Entry Ban on Sheikh Sabri from Aqsa for Six Months

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

11 Views

Photo: MEMO

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities have once again renewed the ban on Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the prominent preacher of the Aqsa Mosque, prohibiting him from entering the holy site for a further six months, Palestine Information Center reported.

This marks the third time Sheikh Sabri has been barred from accessing the mosque, highlighting what critics describe as an ongoing Israeli policy aimed at restricting the presence and influence of religious figures within the compound.

Sheikh Sabri, known for his vocal stance against Israeli incursions into the Aqsa Mosque, has repeatedly defended the rights of Muslims to worship freely at the site. Over the years, he has been subjected to numerous bans and security summonses, making him a central figure in the broader struggle over religious freedom and sovereignty in Occupied Jerusalem.

Observers warn that such measures are part of broader efforts to suppress religious discourse and weaken Palestinian presence in and around the Aqsa Mosque.[]

Also Read: Red Cross Warns of Endless Gaza Suffering Without Ceasefire

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

