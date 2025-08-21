SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Raids Gaza, Major Clashes with Hamas Erupt in Khan Younis

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Israeli tanks and APC's gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel's escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Gaza, MINA – The war in the Gaza Strip has entered a new phase. The Israeli military has announced the start of a ground aggression toward Gaza City, claiming control of parts of the city’s outskirts. Meanwhile, Hamas continues to mount resistance, including a major assault in Khan Younis, in the southern part of Gaza.

According to Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin, Israeli forces have advanced to the outskirts of Gaza City as part of a mission to seize the city center, which is the primary target of the current operation.

“We have begun the first phase of this operation and have successfully positioned troops around Gaza City,” Defrin stated, as quoted by Reuters on Thursday. He added that Hamas is now only able to rely on a weakened guerrilla strategy.

Despite the increasing military pressure, resistance from Hamas has not ceased. Middle East Eye reported on Wednesday that al-Qassam Brigades fighters launched a surprise attack on an Israeli military headquarters in Khan Younis. The assault involved at least 18 Hamas fighters and resulted in three Israeli soldiers being wounded, one of them seriously.

Also Read: Qassam Fighter Fights to the End Before Being Run Over by Israeli Tank

This attack demonstrates that Hamas still retains fighting capabilities despite being subjected to almost two years of Israeli bombardment. US officials have acknowledged that Hamas is still capable of recruiting new fighters to replace those killed in battle.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reports that the Israeli military operation in Gaza City has forced nearly a million Palestinians to flee their homes. The relentless attacks have destroyed a significant amount of civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

Hamas has blamed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for ignoring the efforts of mediators attempting to de-escalate the conflict, choosing instead to continue his aggressive military campaign. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 80 Orthodox Rabbis Urge Israel to Address Gaza Starvation

