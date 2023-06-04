Israel Prepares Large Scale Military Attack in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israel’s military institutions are preparing for a potential large-scale military strike to “cleanse” the occupied West Bank from Palestinian armed resistance, it is quoted from the Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported on Sunday.

Military reporter Maariv said last week’s attack by the Palestinian resistance that killed Israeli settler Meir Tamari near the Hermesh settlement and other shootings made it clear that the security situation was precarious.

The intensity of Palestinian shooting attacks, Maariv proves, there is a chronic danger, 20 Israelis killed in 2022.

Maariv predicts the Israeli army may carry out large-scale attacks on the Nablus and Jenin Refugee Camps.

However, the Israeli army fears that such an attack could lead to an escalation with Gaza and international condemnation. (T/RE1)

