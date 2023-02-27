Israel Plans to Build 7,157 New Settlement Units

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities have submitted plans to build 7,157 new settlement units in the E1 area which will bisect the Palestinian border in the occupied West Bank.

It was part of an annexation promise made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his right-wing partner in the governing coalition. Quoted from MEMO on Sunday.

According to The Times of Israel, the Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Subcommittee convened for the first time on Wednesday and Thursday since the formation of the new government, advancing plans to build 7,157 new settlements.

The plan includes 5,257 houses in 35 settlements that have been completed through the previous planning stages, along with 1,900 houses that received final approval for construction.

The number approved through these two phases exceeds the number of settlement units that will progress in 2022 (4,427) and 2021 (3,645).

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Settlements Monitor Peace Now accused Israeli authorities of destroying any chances for a political and peaceful solution.

Peace Now describes these actions as part of the planned annexation of the occupied Palestinian West Bank, and as an act of apartheid.

“This annexation government seems to be continuing to act according to a systematic plan that drags us into the apartheid reality,” concluded Peace Now. (T/RE1)

