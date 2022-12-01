Israel Occupation Forces Shot Dead Two Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces shot dead two Palestinians during a military incursion in the West Bank city of Jenin at dawn today, Thursday, Middle East Monitor reported.

Palestinian medical sources confirmed that the two were identified as Naim Jamal Zubaidi, 27, and Mohammad Ayman Saadi, 26. A third Palestinian suffered moderate injuries.

At least four Palestinians were arrested during the raid, two of whom were reported to have been rammed by an Israeli military vehicle while on their motorbike before they were arrested.

A one-day strike was announced in Jenin in mourning for the two men killed by the occupation forces.

The killings come a day after five Palestinians were killed by the Israeli occupation forces in different areas across the occupied West Bank.

The latest killings bring the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 210, including 158 in the West Bank and 52 in Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)