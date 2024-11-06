Israel Occupation Forces Demolish More Palestinian Homes in Jerusalem

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have escalated their demolitions and destruction in the occupied city of Jerusalem, with several homes knocked down, trees uprooted and walls razed to the ground in Al-Bustan neighbourhood of Silwan, to the south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, MEMO reported.

These attacks on Palestinian Jerusalemites and their properties are seen as part of the occupation state’s Judaisation campaign aimed at emptying the neighbourhood of its indigenous residents and imposing a fait accompli that threatens their existence and stability.

The demolitions included the home of Jerusalemite Haitham Ayed Qara’in, reported Safa news agency, and the Al-Ruwaidi family house, which was home to thirty or so people, including children. Also demolished was what remained of the home of Jerusalemite activist Fakhri Abu Diab, which he restored after it was knocked down earlier, as well as the home of his son Mohammad, who lived there with his wife and two of his children.

According to the Palestinian-run Jerusalem Governorate, the occupation state is exploiting the international preoccupation with the genocide that Israel is committing in the Gaza Strip, in order to implement its Judaisation plans in Jerusalem and around Al-Aqsa Mosque. The intention is to change the demographics in the occupied city and expand the illegal settlements.

The occupation regime has demolished and razed approximately 360 Palestinian-owned homes and facilities in the city of Jerusalem since October 2023, as part of a systematic policy aimed at displacing Jerusalemites and depriving them of their historical and national rights.

The governorate called on the international community and human rights organisations to take urgent action to stop these crimes against Jerusalemites, protect their legitimate rights, and stand against the growing settlement activity that threatens their future in the Holy City. All of Israel’s settlements and settlers are illegal under international law. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)