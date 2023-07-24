Israel National Security Institute Warns The Disintegration of Military

Tel Aviv, MINA – Researchers from Israel’s National Security Institute sent urgent telegrams to members of the coalition government led by Benyamin Netanyahu, as well as to opposition leaders about the disintegration of Israeli military.

As quoted from Shehab on Monday, in the telegram the researchers demanded that the Judicial Reform be stopped on the one hand, and the protests on the other hand also stop immediately, according to what was published by the website “Israel Hayom”.

The researchers warned about the exacerbation of protests against Judicial Reform called a “legal coup” in light of the increasing number of soldiers and officers who announced their refusal to voluntarily serve as reservists.

This has the consequent weakening of the Israeli army and the end of the “people’s army” concept, and the threat it poses to the regional “Joint Deterrence” program due to increased threats on several fronts.

The researchers also noted that the danger would be further exacerbated if one side was able to subdue the other, because of the impact on social immunity and the sharpening of divisions within the Israeli military. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)