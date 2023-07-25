Israel ‘National Emergency’ As Parliament Votes for Judicial Reform Bill

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who called for a compromise on the Judicial Reform Bill, said on Monday that Israel is in a state of national emergency.” Thus, it was quoted from Middle East Monitor.

“We are working around the clock, by all means, to find a solution. Infrastructure has made possible the existing understanding, but there are still gaps that require various parties to show a sense of responsibility,” said the President.

The controversial Judicial Reform plan, spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked 29 weeks of mass protests.

Herzog, who held negotiations between the ruling coalition and the opposition in recent hours, called on the leaders to come to an understanding.

“Israelis are thirsty for hope and look forward to responsibility and leadership. I call on elected officials to act with courage, to reach a common understanding,” he tweeted.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, however, said on Twitter that negotiations for a compromise had failed.

Knesset lawmakers, are debating Judicial reform ahead of the vote.

The bill would prevent Israeli courts, including the Supreme Court, from applying what are known as “standards of reasonableness” to decisions made by elected officials.

The government says the package is intended to return power to elected officials, but critics argue it is a power grab by Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges.

The Judicial Reform plan has divided Israel, and there has been unprecedented opposition from various quarters, including the military and the business sector, many of whom have joined the ranks of the protesters.

Meanwhile investors have withdrawn their funds in the country saying the government’s move will stop Israel from becoming a democracy so they cannot operate within it. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)