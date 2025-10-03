Israel Kills 43 More Palestinians in new Wave of Gaza Attacks

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed 43 more Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday amid an intensified offensive aimed at fully occupying Gaza City, medical sources and witnesses reported.

Airstrikes and drone attacks targeted shelters, homes, and civilian gatherings. In Gaza City’s al-Rimal neighborhood, one person was killed and several others injured in an attack on a gathering, while a child was killed by a drone strike near the Ansar roundabout. In the Shati refugee camp, one person died in a house strike, and another was killed in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood. A separate attack in Sabra killed a woman inside her home.

The Al-Sarayya field hospital said five people were killed and 37 others injured in attacks across eastern and western Gaza City. Witnesses also reported that Israeli forces blew up dozens of homes in al-Sabra, Tel al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, and al-Nasr. The escalation follows an August 8 government plan, proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to gradually reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City.

In central Gaza, multiple drone strikes killed and wounded civilians. A bombing in al-Mash’ala killed three people, including a woman, while attacks on tents in Wadi al-Salqa and Hikr al-Jami left more dead. In Bureij refugee camp, four brothers were killed by an airstrike as they collected firewood. Another attack near al-Rashid Street claimed one life among displaced Palestinians.

In southern Gaza, 13 Palestinians, including a woman, were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds waiting for humanitarian aid. In al-Mawasi, nine more, including a father, his four sons, and his grandson, were killed when a food kitchen was struck. Since October 2023, over 66,200 Palestinians , most of them women and children have been killed in Gaza. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, leaving it uninhabitable amid starvation and disease. []

