SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Kills 43 More Palestinians in new Wave of Gaza Attacks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 53 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

7 Views

Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed 43 more Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday amid an intensified offensive aimed at fully occupying Gaza City, medical sources and witnesses reported.

Airstrikes and drone attacks targeted shelters, homes, and civilian gatherings. In Gaza City’s al-Rimal neighborhood, one person was killed and several others injured in an attack on a gathering, while a child was killed by a drone strike near the Ansar roundabout. In the Shati refugee camp, one person died in a house strike, and another was killed in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood. A separate attack in Sabra killed a woman inside her home.

The Al-Sarayya field hospital said five people were killed and 37 others injured in attacks across eastern and western Gaza City. Witnesses also reported that Israeli forces blew up dozens of homes in al-Sabra, Tel al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, and al-Nasr. The escalation follows an August 8 government plan, proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to gradually reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City.

In central Gaza, multiple drone strikes killed and wounded civilians. A bombing in al-Mash’ala killed three people, including a woman, while attacks on tents in Wadi al-Salqa and Hikr al-Jami left more dead. In Bureij refugee camp, four brothers were killed by an airstrike as they collected firewood. Another attack near al-Rashid Street claimed one life among displaced Palestinians.

Also Read: Hamas to Issue Response Soon on Trump’s Gaza Plan: Group Leader

In southern Gaza, 13 Palestinians, including a woman, were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds waiting for humanitarian aid. In al-Mawasi, nine more, including a father, his four sons, and his grandson, were killed when a food kitchen was struck. Since October 2023, over 66,200 Palestinians , most of them women and children have been killed in Gaza. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, leaving it uninhabitable amid starvation and disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

Tagairstrikes al-Mawasi Al-Nasr Al-Rimal al-Zeitoun Benjamin Netanyahu Bureij refugee camp civilian casualties Deir al-Balah Disease drone strikes Gaza City Gaza Strip humanitarian aid Israel Israeli army Palestine reoccupation plan Sabra Shati refugee camp Sheikh Radwan Starvation Tel al-Hawa

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Kills 43 More Palestinians in new Wave of Gaza Attacks

  • 53 minutes ago
Israeli Naval attacks and Kidnaps activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Kidnaps Over 450 Activists

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Kidnaps 317 Activists

  • 12 hours ago
International

Breakaway Boat of Global Sumud Flotilla Enters Gaza Waters

  • 16 hours ago
Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

223 Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla Detained by Israeli Naval Forces

  • 19 hours ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • 20 hours ago
Load More
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas to Issue Response Soon on Trump’s Gaza Plan: Group Leader

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar: Some Issues in Trump’s Gaza Plan Require Clarification, Negotiation

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 14:07 WIB
International

Italy Allegedly Attempts to Thwart Global Sumud Flotilla’s Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 19:55 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Mysterious Vessels and Drone Activity as It Enters High-Risk Zone Heading to Gaza

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 20:55 WIB
International

Israel Kidnaps 210 Activists from Global Sumud Flotilla, Including Thunberg and Mandla Mandela

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

  • Thursday, 2 October 2025 - 08:26 WIB
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Rejects Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It Biased and Dangerous

  • 22 hours ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • 20 hours ago
America

US Medical Workers Urge Trump to End Support for Israel’s Ongoing Assault on Gaza

  • 13 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us