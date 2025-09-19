Israel Kills 18 Palestinians, Blows Up Homes in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – At least 18 Palestinians, including two children, were killed on Friday as Israeli forces carried out new attacks across the Gaza Strip, targeting displaced families, civilian gatherings, and residential buildings, according to medical sources and official media, Anadolu Agency reported.

Witnesses reported that Israeli troops detonated residential buildings with explosives in Gaza City, particularly near the intelligence headquarters area and Tel al-Hawa neighborhood. Remote-controlled vehicles were reportedly used in the demolitions.

In southern Gaza, two siblings were killed when shelling struck a displacement tent in Al-Mawasi near Khan Younis. Strikes also hit civilian gatherings in Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat, leaving several dead and wounded.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said 14 more Palestinians were killed in separate attacks across the territory. Bodies were transferred to Al-Shifa, Al-Ahli Baptist, Al-Awda, and Al-Aqsa hospitals.

Also Read: Israeli Ongoing Aggression on Gaza Kills Nears 65,200 Civilians

Israeli shelling also struck tents near Al-Tawhid Mosque and Al-Sousi junction in Al-Shati refugee camp, wounding women and children. In Rafah, several civilians waiting for aid distribution were injured by Israeli gunfire.

Since May 27, Palestinians have described Israel’s unilateral “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid distribution mechanism as “death traps,” with repeated attacks on civilians waiting for assistance.

Israel’s war on Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children hundreds of thousands, and caused famine that has claimed at least 435 lives, including 147 children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Police Arrest and Ban Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Sarandah from Mosque Entry