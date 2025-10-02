Israel Kidnaps 210 Activists from Global Sumud Flotilla, Including Thunberg and Mandla Mandela

Jakarta, MINA – The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian convoy, carrying over 500 international activists from 46 countries en route to Gaza, was intercepted and boarded by the Israeli Navy in international waters late Wednesday night.

According to the Global Sumud Flotilla organizers, as received by MINA on Thursday morning, at least 13 ships were forcibly boarded, and more than 210 volunteers were detained. The detainees reportedly include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and South African Member of Parliament Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela.

The incident took place approximately 120 nautical miles from Gaza, in a high-risk area where previous flotilla missions have also been intercepted. Reports indicate that the main vessels, the Alma, Sirius, and Adara were the first targets, with several other ships being hit with water cannons or rammed, causing damage.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed the flotilla was connected to Hamas and accused it of being a political provocation. However, the GSF committee maintains the mission is purely humanitarian, intended to deliver aid directly to Gaza, which has been isolated by the Zionist Israeli blockade for 18 years.

The attack has triggered a wave of international protests. Thousands of people took to the streets in Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Rome, Genoa, Milan, and Naples, with large demonstrations also taking place in Istanbul, Ankara, Konya, and Athens. Colombian President Gustavo Petro even expelled Israeli diplomats, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez strongly condemned the Gaza blockade.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) declared Israel’s action a serious violation of international maritime law, demanding the immediate release of the volunteers.

The world’s attention is now focused on the safety of the over 500 volunteers who were detained and are still reportedly sailing, as this largest-ever humanitarian mission to Gaza concludes amid a global diplomatic crisis. []

