Israel Issue 242 Administrative Detention Orders in November

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities issued 242 administrative detention orders last month, the Ministry of Palestinian Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs said on Sunday.

Prisoners held under administrative detention face neither charge nor trial, and detainees and their lawyers are not allowed to view the evidence against them. Orders can be renewed indefinitely, MEMO reported.

The ministry said that 122 of the orders issued in November were renewals, and 120 were new. It added that 2,050 administrative detention orders have been issued since the start of 2022.

The occupation state currently holds around 830 administrative detainees, including five children and three women. No administrative detainee knows the charges against them or how long they will be held in prison.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)