Israel Insists on Banning Medical Equipment from Entering Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health accuses the Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) of insisting on revoking access to Gaza’s hospitals and health centers to meet their need for medical equipment and supplies.

According to a health statement reported by Palinfo, Sunday, IOA has prevented the entry of medical and diagnostic equipment into Gaza for 436 days.

Senior health official Bassam Al-Hammadin said Israel’s actions in seizing Gaza’s strategy of medical equipment and supplies increased the suffering of patients who urgently needed treatment and surgical intervention.

Hammadin stressed the need for international action to put pressure on the Israeli government to allow medical equipment, especially X-ray imaging machines, into Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MIINA)