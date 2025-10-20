SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Violation

Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Israel suspended the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Sunday until further notice, accusing Hamas of violating the ongoing ceasefire agreement, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of aid deliveries following a recommendation from the army. The decision came after at least 16 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday.

The Israeli military accused Hamas of launching missile and gunfire attacks against its forces in the southern city of Rafah. Hamas denied the allegations and reaffirmed its full commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The truce, announced on Oct. 10, was based on a phased plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The agreement included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and provisions for Gaza’s reconstruction and a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire, Accuses Israel of Violations and Excuses

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Also Read: Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

