Israel Forces Palestinian to Demolish His Own House Near Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli authorities Sunday evening forced a Palestinian from the occupied city of Jerusalem to demolish his own house.

According to Wafa, Fadi Radaydah, the house owner, said that he built his 150 square meter house four years ago, and was only recently begging to prepare it to start a family.

He added that the Israeli authorities forced him to demolish it under the pretext that it was built without a permit, for which he had to postpone his wedding which was supposed to be held next May.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, in 2022, the Israeli occupation authorities demolished 1,058 buildings (353 residential buildings and 705 structures), including 93 forced self-demolition, most, 88, were in the Jerusalem governorate, which topped the total demolitions at 29%, including the demolition of 128 residential buildings and 176 structures. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)