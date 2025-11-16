SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Fires on UNIFIL Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

Beirut, MINA — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly opened fire on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Sunday. The incident occurred near an Israeli military position established inside Lebanese territory.

According to reports cited by AFP, the shots were fired from an IDF Merkava tank. In an official statement, UNIFIL confirmed that the rounds were directed at peacekeepers who were on duty at the time.

“This morning, the Israel Defense Forces fired at UNIFIL peacekeepers using a Merkava tank from near a position established by Israel inside Lebanese territory,” the mission said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The incident adds to heightened tensions along the Lebanon–Israel border, which has seen significant escalation in recent months amid ongoing exchanges of fire between the IDF and armed groups in Lebanon.

Also Read: Harvard Builds Archive of Israeli Life, Preparing for “May Not Survive”

UNIFIL reiterated that the safety of its personnel remains a top priority and urged all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNIFIL Condemns Israeli Tank Fire Targeting Peacekeepers in South Lebanon

