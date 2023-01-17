Israel Fines $140,000 on Palestinian Children in 2022

West Bank, MINA – Director of the Center for Studies of Palestinian Prisoners Riyad Al-Ashqar said the Israeli Ofer Military Court imposed a fine of 473,000 Shekels or about $140,000 on Palestinian children who were detained throughout 2022.

Al-Ashqar said the Israeli occupation authorities seek to impose more suffering on child prisoners and their families by burdening them with hefty fine bills, in addition to prison terms.

He called the imposition of heavy fines on child convicts as open theft.

“It aims to stop them from participating in fighting the occupation,” he said as quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Tuesday.

Al-Ashqar called on international institutions concerned with children’s affairs to intervene to protect Palestinian children from the evils of the occupation.

The Israeli occupation authorities arrested nearly 900 children over the past year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)