Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Extends Law Allowing Detention of Gazans Without Charge

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s parliament (Knesset) on Thursday approved an extension of the controversial “Unlawful Combatants Law,” enabling the military to detain Palestinians from Gaza without formal charges or access to legal counsel.

The extension, passed in its second and third readings by 30 votes to six, will remain in effect until December 31, 2025. The law, originally enacted after the October 7, 2023 attacks, permits indefinite detention without trial, delays judicial review, and restricts detainees’ access to lawyers for extended periods.

According to the Israel Prison Service, as of early July 2,454 Gazans are being held under this law, accounting for nearly a quarter of the 10,762 Palestinians currently in Israeli custody.

Human rights groups in Israel and Palestine have reported deaths among Gaza detainees due to torture, starvation, and medical neglect while in Israeli prisons. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

