Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Destroys Thousands of Olive Trees in Jenin

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Olive groves belonging to Palestinian residents damaged by illegal Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities have once again issued a military order to destroy and dismantle a tree-covered area belonging to Palestinian residents in the occupied West Bank.

The action targeted 59 dunams (equivalent to 59,000 square meters) of tree-filled land in the town of Zabuba, northwest of Jenin, citing security reasons.

According to a report by the Palestinian news agency WAFA on Wednesday, which cited the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, this demolition order is part of a systematic policy that restricts the rights of Palestinian landowners while allocating all resources for the benefit of Israeli settlers.

The Commission condemned the action as the implementation of an ongoing policy of apartheid and racial segregation.

Israeli Strikes, Home Demolitions Persist in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Official data indicates that, coinciding with the two-year war in Gaza, attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers in the West Bank have destroyed and uprooted 48,728 trees, including 37,237 olive trees, which are the backbone of the economy for many Palestinian families.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Gaza Health Ministry Reports Over 69,000 Killed Since Start of Conflict

