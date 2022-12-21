Select Language

Latest
-303 min. agoMUI: Indonesia Remains Committed to Supporting the Palestinian Struggle
-64 min. agoMUI: Veto at the UN Need to Be Reviewed
-46 min. agoGlobal Coalition for the Support of Al-Quds and Palestine Holds the 13th Conference in Istanbul
1 hours agoClose to Allah While Praying
1 hours agoZelenskyy Meet Biden at the White House
Slideshow

Israel Demolishes Tents, Displaces Palestinians in Hebron

Israeli forces detain a Palestinian man as Palestinians protest the death of cancer patient Nasser Abu Hamid who was sentenced for life in an Israeli prison and died due to medical neglect in Hebron, West Bank on December 20, 2022. [Amer Shallodi - Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces demolished six residential tents south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank and seized them, MEMO reported on Wednesday.

The Coordinator of the National and Popular Committees Against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in southern Hebron, Rateb Jubour, said in a statement that the occupation forces raided Wadi Gehaish, southeast of Yatta, and demolished the six tents owned by the Haddar family, displacing their residents, before seizing the tents and taking them to an unknown location.

Israel has illegally occupied Hebron and the rest of the West Bank since 1967 and human rights abuses against Palestinians and breaches of international law are daily occurrences.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Tags:
Related news