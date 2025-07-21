SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Deliberately Starving Gaza, One Million Children Suffer from Malnutrition

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Palestinian children are seen among temporary tents next to a large pile of garbage in Gaza City on March 21, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has accused Israel of deliberately starving the population of the Gaza Strip, including one million children currently suffering from malnutrition and facing the risk of death.

In a statement published on the platform X on Sunday as cited by Palestine Information Center, UNRWA confirmed that it has sufficient food supplies stored in warehouses on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, enough to feed Gaza’s population for more than three months. However, the agency stated that Israel has continuously blocked the delivery of this aid, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

UNRWA urged Israel to lift its blockade and allow the agency to deliver essential food and medicine to Gaza. “Lift the blockade: Allow UNRWA to bring in food and medicine,” the agency stated, calling attention to the urgent needs of over one million children.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, the number of children who have died from malnutrition has risen to 70, and the figure continues to climb amid worsening conditions.

Also Read: 3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

UNRWA reiterated that the supplies stored in the Egyptian city of Arish are ready for immediate distribution and that all logistical systems are in place. However, the closure of all border crossings since March 2, 2025, has resulted in a complete halt of humanitarian access.

More than two million people in Gaza are now facing famine and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis as the blockade continues with no signs of easing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 900 Palestinians Killed by Starvation, Dozens More Slain in Aid Attacks

