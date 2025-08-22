Israel Cut Water Supply to Northern Gaza to Force Palestinian Displacement

Gaza, MINA – Israel is planning to reduce water supply to northern Gaza while repairing pipelines to the south, as part of a broader strategy to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza City and advance its occupation of the enclave, according to the country’s public broadcaster KAN, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The reported move would involve cutting water sent to the north while restoring two direct pipelines to southern Gaza, aiming to pressure residents to move southward. This comes amid ongoing accusations that Israel is weaponizing basic resources like water and food in its military campaign.

Since January, Israel has cut off water from Mekorot, its national water company and one of Gaza’s last major water sources. In March, the Israeli military also severed the final power line to the central desalination plant south of Deir al-Balah, halting large-scale drinking water production and worsening the humanitarian crisis.

The plan aligns with Israel’s broader military strategy, Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2, approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday. The operation aims to seize Gaza City by displacing its approximately one million residents to the south, encircling the city, and conducting ground incursions.

Also Read: Netanyahu Orders Negotiations to Free Hostages, Despite Approving Gaza City Occupation Plan

The second phase involves occupying refugee camps in central Gaza, many already devastated by previous attacks. Over 800,000 Palestinians would be forced into designated “humanitarian zones” in the south, where shelters, field hospitals, and water infrastructure are being prepared.

Israel’s military aggression, which began in October 2023, has killed over 62,100 Palestinians and pushed Gaza to the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Qassam Fighter Fights to the End Before Being Run Over by Israeli Tank