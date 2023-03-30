Israel Continues to Restrict Palestinian Access to Al-Aqsa

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities have continued to restrict Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, while settler incursions continue and the allotted time increased by 30 minutes, MEMO reported.

Nizam Abu Rumouz was arrested at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday as Israelis were storming the Muslim holy site. He was interrogated and released with a ban from entry into Al-Aqsa for six months. Abu Ramouz said his previous ban from the mosque had expired on the day of his arrest.

Abu Rumouz has been banned from the site 16 times, each time for a period ranging from one to six months. Each ban order came into place either days before the expiry of the first or on the day they were due to come to an end.

Raeda Saida was also arrested and had her detention extended until Thursday. The occupation authorities have repeatedly banned her from entering the mosque.

Abdullah Daana, Salih Fakhouri and Mohammed Abu Farha have also been banned from entering Al-Aqsa for a period of one week. The ban may be extended or renewed.

There have been greater calls for incursions into Al-Aqsa by far-right Israeli groups ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover which is due to be held at the end of April.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)