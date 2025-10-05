Israel Continues Gaza Attacks Despite Trump Ceasefire Call

Gaza, MINA — Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of heavy air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least 60 Palestinians, including children, and wounding many others, despite US President Donald Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trump on Friday urged Israel to “stop bombing Gaza immediately” after Hamas announced its readiness to release Israeli captives in line with his proposed peace plan, saying he believed the group was “ready for lasting peace.”

In northern Gaza, Israeli warplanes bombed several residential areas, including the al-Tuffah neighborhood, killing six people and trapping others beneath the rubble, medical sources told Anadolu. Seventeen more Palestinians, including seven children, were killed in another strike nearby. Additional deaths were reported on al-Yarmouk Street and al-Labbabidi area, where airstrikes targeted civilian gatherings.

Witnesses in Gaza City said the Israeli army demolished multiple neighborhoods using remote-controlled, booby-trapped robots, targeting the Sabra, Tel al-Hawa, Rimal, Nasr, and Beach Camp areas. Although tanks withdrew slightly from al-Jalaa Street and Nasr neighborhood, drones continued to fire at any movement on the ground.

In central Gaza, an airstrike on an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed a young girl and injured others. In the southern region, at least 19 people, including women and children, were killed in Israeli air and artillery attacks on Khan Younis and its surrounding areas.

Israeli media outlets, including KAN and military radio, reported that the government had issued political directives to “halt the Gaza City occupation operation” and limit military actions to “defensive measures.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said preparations were underway to implement the first phase of Trump’s proposal for the release of all captives.

However, despite the supposed order to reduce military operations, Israeli forces continued to shell multiple parts of Gaza, urging residents to evacuate while declaring northern areas “dangerous combat zones.”

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children while the UN and rights groups warn that Gaza is becoming uninhabitable as starvation and disease spread across the besieged enclave. []

