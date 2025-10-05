Israel Continues Deadly Gaza Strikes Despite Announcing Reduced Military Aggression

Gaza, MINA – Six Palestinians were killed and several others wounded on Sunday as Israeli forces continued attacks across the Gaza Strip, contradicting claims of reduced military operations, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to medical sources and eyewitnesses, Israeli warplanes and artillery targeted residential buildings and tents sheltering displaced families in multiple areas of the besieged enclave, now enduring a two-year campaign of devastation.

The latest strikes came as US President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he believes Hamas is “ready for lasting peace,” urging Israel to stop its bombardment of Gaza to enable the release of Israeli prisoners.

Four Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid near the US-Israeli distribution hub in the Shakoush area northwest of Rafah. Since May 27, Israel has overseen aid delivery through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which the UN has rejected. Locals have dubbed the sites “death traps,” as Israeli forces repeatedly target civilians gathering for assistance.

Further casualties were reported after Israeli drones dropped explosives on tents east of Asda, north of Khan Younis. Artillery shells struck central Khan Younis, while airstrikes hit northern districts of the city.

One Palestinian was killed and others injured when Israeli strikes hit residential buildings on Al-Thalathini Street in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood. In central Gaza, another was killed while waiting for aid near the Netzarim hub, which also came under shelling along with Al-Azhar University. Airstrikes and artillery fire were also reported in Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij camps.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced readiness to implement the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan, which calls for the release of Israeli prisoners and cessation of hostilities. However, the continued strikes appear to contradict these claims.

Israel maintains that 48 Israeli prisoners are held in Gaza, including 20 alive, while around 11,100 Palestinians remain in Israeli jails under dire conditions marked by torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has killed over 67,000 Palestinian, mostly women and children rendering Gaza uninhabitable as starvation and disease continue to spread across the devastated enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

