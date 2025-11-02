Israel Committed 194 Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has committed 194 violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, according to the Government Media Office (GMO) on Sunday.

Ismail al-Thawabteh, the director of the office, told Anadolu Agency that the violations included Israeli incursions beyond the so-called “yellow line,” as well as blocking medical supplies, medicines, tents, and mobile homes, in addition to incidents of gunfire, shelling, and demolitions.

“So far, the occupation forces have committed 194 violations against the Palestinian people since the agreement took effect, an agreement we hoped would bring relief,” Thawabteh said.

He added that his office submits daily reports to mediators regarding the breaches, noting that Israeli forces have repeatedly crossed into residential areas, carried out airstrikes, and caused civilian deaths and injuries.

The “yellow line” refers to the zone of Israeli withdrawal under the ceasefire deal, dividing Gaza between the south of Gaza City and the north of Khan Younis. Despite the agreement, Israel has not reopened the Rafah crossing for medical evacuations or allowed full entry of aid convoys.

According to GMO data, from October 10 to the end of the month, only 3,203 aid trucks entered Gaza out of 13,200 scheduled under the deal — a 24% compliance rate.

Thawabteh said Israel also blocked the entry of heavy machinery needed to recover bodies trapped under the rubble, permitting only limited access for retrieving the remains of Israeli captives. The media office estimates that 9,500 Palestinians remain missing beneath destroyed homes or unaccounted for.

The ceasefire protocol also stipulates the entry of over 300,000 tents and mobile homes for displaced families, but Israel has not complied, leaving 288,000 Palestinian families without proper shelter.

Gaza government data shows that Israel has destroyed about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with initial losses estimated at $70 billion.

Thawabteh accused Israel of deliberately worsening the humanitarian crisis by blocking more than 6,000 aid trucks on the Egyptian side of Rafah, calling on US President Donald Trump and international mediators to intervene urgently to compel Israel to respect the ceasefire terms.[]

