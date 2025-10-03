SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Closes Two Main Roads in Gaza City, Separating North and South

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Army has closed two main roads in Gaza City, effectively separating the north and south of the territory, as part of Tel Aviv’s plan to occupy the city completely, Anadolu Agency reported.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that the Netzarim Axis was closed to movement from the south to “gain operational control over the Netzarim Corridor” in northern Gaza.

He stated that the army also closed Al-Rasheed Street, a coastal road connecting the northern with the southern parts.

Adraee claimed the army would allow those still in Gaza City to move to the south “without any search.”

Also Read: Israel Seizes Final Humanitarian Ship of Global Sumud Flotilla, 42 Vessels Captured in 38 Hours

Since August, the Israeli army has been attempting to evacuate all of Gaza City, following plans to reoccupy the Gaza Strip gradually.

Israel has killed more than 66,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in a brutal assault on Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombing has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and caused famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Pays Influencers Up to Rp110 Million per Post to Dominate Social Media

TagGaza City

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Closes Two Main Roads in Gaza City, Separating North and South

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Kills 43 More Palestinians in new Wave of Gaza Attacks

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Resistance Raids Israeli Forces in Fierce Clashes, Heavy Casualties Reported

  • Tuesday, 30 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Shell and Besiege Al-Helou Hospital in Gaza City

  • Monday, 29 September 2025 - 22:41 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

  • Monday, 29 September 2025 - 11:41 WIB
Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Load More
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • Thursday, 2 October 2025 - 12:47 WIB
America

US Medical Workers Urge Trump to End Support for Israel’s Ongoing Assault on Gaza

  • Thursday, 2 October 2025 - 19:30 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Endures Israeli Military Intimidation, Now Just 118 Nautical Miles from Gaza

  • Thursday, 2 October 2025 - 05:20 WIB
Palestine

Israel Closes Two Main Roads in Gaza City, Separating North and South

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Kills 43 More Palestinians in new Wave of Gaza Attacks

  • 19 hours ago
Asia

Rohingya Activist at UN: The Genocide Is Not Over, We Are Still Targeted for Massacres

  • Thursday, 2 October 2025 - 18:30 WIB
International

Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Global Sumud Flotilla

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Seizes Final Humanitarian Ship of Global Sumud Flotilla, 42 Vessels Captured in 38 Hours

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Jakarta Health Coalition Rejects Indoor Smoking Room Proposal

  • 5 hours ago
International

Global Sumud Flotilla’s Ship ‘Alma’ Loses Contact; Fate of Volunteers Unknown

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 23:59 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us