Israel Closes Two Main Roads in Gaza City, Separating North and South

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Army has closed two main roads in Gaza City, effectively separating the north and south of the territory, as part of Tel Aviv’s plan to occupy the city completely, Anadolu Agency reported.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that the Netzarim Axis was closed to movement from the south to “gain operational control over the Netzarim Corridor” in northern Gaza.

He stated that the army also closed Al-Rasheed Street, a coastal road connecting the northern with the southern parts.

Adraee claimed the army would allow those still in Gaza City to move to the south “without any search.”

Since August, the Israeli army has been attempting to evacuate all of Gaza City, following plans to reoccupy the Gaza Strip gradually.

Israel has killed more than 66,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in a brutal assault on Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombing has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and caused famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

