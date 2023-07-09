Israel Claims “Exclusive Rights” to Force Sovereignty in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli government claims it has the “exclusive right” to impose its sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Sunday, the statement was made in the written response of Government Secretary Yossi Fox to Ada, the Legal Center for the Rights of Arab Minorities in Israel on June 19, 2023 and its contents were published for the Israeli media, Friday (7/7).

“Jews have the exclusive right to determine for themselves this land (West Bank),” Fox said in the letter.

While Dari said in a statement the letter was in response to a request by a non-governmental organization for authorities to stop a recent decision to allow the construction of hundreds of illegal settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

The organization added that the Israeli government’s response “categorically denies” the right to self-determination for Palestinians on their lands.

The head of the legal unit, Salah Suhad Bishara, said the Israeli government’s response was in contravention of international law regarding the occupied territories.

It is estimated that around 700,000 illegal settlers live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank. Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)