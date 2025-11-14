Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations stated on Friday that Israeli authorities have rejected 23 humanitarian aid requests from nine UN partners since the Gaza ceasefire began on October 10. This has left thousands of pallets of critical supplies, including tents, bedding, and blankets, blocked from entering the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that “millions of urgently needed shelter items remain stuck,” awaiting Israeli approval. He warned that the dire living conditions are increasing civilians’ exposure to unexploded ordnance, with children being among the most at risk. Since the ceasefire, more than 10 injuries from explosive hazards have been recorded.

Dujarric emphasized the urgent need for the “full and sustained opening” of crossings into Gaza and for Israel to clear the entry of critical equipment.

He stressed that the UN’s ability to conduct mine action and deliver essential aid is being severely hampered by these restrictions, putting the civilian population in further danger.[]

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)