SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

8 Views

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations stated on Friday that Israeli authorities have rejected 23 humanitarian aid requests from nine UN partners since the Gaza ceasefire began on October 10. This has left thousands of pallets of critical supplies, including tents, bedding, and blankets, blocked from entering the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that “millions of urgently needed shelter items remain stuck,” awaiting Israeli approval. He warned that the dire living conditions are increasing civilians’ exposure to unexploded ordnance, with children being among the most at risk. Since the ceasefire, more than 10 injuries from explosive hazards have been recorded.

Dujarric emphasized the urgent need for the “full and sustained opening” of crossings into Gaza and for Israel to clear the entry of critical equipment.

He stressed that the UN’s ability to conduct mine action and deliver essential aid is being severely hampered by these restrictions, putting the civilian population in further danger.[]

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagblockade ceasefire civilian risk crossings explosive ordnance Gaza humanitarian aid Israel UN Mine Action Service United Nations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

  • 14 hours ago
International

British Activist Nears End of 6.5-Month Walk From UK to Istanbul to Support Palestinians

  • 14 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Storm Threatens Gaza With Flooding, Endangering Fragile Tents Shelter­ing Hundreds of Thousands

  • 14 hours ago
America

Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Over 282,000 Gaza Homes Destroyed during Israeli Military Aggression

  • 23 hours ago
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
International

British Activist Nears End of 6.5-Month Walk From UK to Istanbul to Support Palestinians

  • 14 hours ago
America

Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Majenang Landslide: 21 Missing in Central Java

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us