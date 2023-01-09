Israel Bans Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Maliki from Traveling Abroad

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli government has revoked the travel permit of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Maliki so that he can no longer travel abroad for a while.

Some observers said the decision was taken by Israel as part of an effort to put more pressure on the Palestinian Authority and its people, Wafa reported.

Meanwhile, Riad Maliki said he had just returned from attending the inauguration of Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the action was taken in anticipation of the movement of Palestinians who were seen as extremists.

Meanwhile, the Israelis themselves seize land belonging to the Palestinians, expel them from their homeland and make it difficult for foreign aid to the Palestinian people.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it. Israel considers Jerusalem as their capital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)