Israel Bans Jerusalem Governor Entry into West Bank

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities on Tuesday renewed the ban imposed on the entry of the governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, into the West Bank.

This came after the governor appeared before the Israeli intelligence at al-Maskobiyya interrogation center in occupied Jerusalem earlier today after being summoned by the Israeli police, WAFA reported.

The renewal of the entry ban is part of four unjust military decisions that were issued against the Ghaith since he was named by the PA as governor of occupied Jerusalem in 2018. The decision is renewed every four to six months.

The ban intends to prevent Ghaith from being in touch with at least 51 Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, and from attending political meetings or gatherings in occupied Jerusalem.

The governor has been placed under house arrest since August of last year.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)