SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Bans Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Muhammad Salim Over Gaza Sermon

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)
26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Israel on Friday imposed a seven-day entry ban on Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Muhammad Salim following his Friday sermon condemning the Israeli war on Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 51,000 Palestinian deaths and left much of the enclave devastated.

According to sources quoted by Anadolu Agency, Israeli police arrested Sheikh Muhammad at one of Al-Aqsa’s gates and took him for interrogation at a police station in occupied East Jerusalem. He was later released but barred from entering the mosque for a week.

During the sermon, Sheikh Muhammad strongly denounced what he called the ongoing genocide in Gaza. His remarks appear to have prompted the temporary ban, which an official from the Islamic Endowment Department said could potentially be extended by Israeli authorities.

This is not the first time Israel has issued such bans. In previous instances, prominent religious figures such as Sheikh Ekrima Sabri have also been prohibited from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque due to their outspoken criticism of Israeli policies and their defense of Palestinian rights. []

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagal-Aqsa mosque East Jerusalem Gaza war Islamic Endowment Department Israel Israeli occupation Middle East conflict Palestinian deaths Palestinian rights religious freedom Sheikh Ekrima Sabri Sheikh Muhammad Salim

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israel Bans Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Muhammad Salim Over Gaza Sermon

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • 5 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Thousands of Israeli Military and Academic Sign Petition Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

  • 19 hours ago
Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra was released after ten years in an Israeli prison. (Photo: X)
Palestine

Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 09:27 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist, Continue Raids in West Bank

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Freed Israeli Captive Faces Threats for Criticizing Netanyahu

  • Thursday, 10 April 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
America

Austrians Favor Boycotting US Goods Over Trump’s Trade Policies

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 10:43 WIB
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Sign New Petition Demanding End of War in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 07:25 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 21:36 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us