SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Attacks Kill 71 Gazans in Past 24 Hours

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

2 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Friday that 71 people were killed and 251 injured in the last 24 hours amid ongoing Israeli attacks. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or in streets due to continuous bombardment and lack of rescue access.

Since the start of Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the death toll has reached 62,263, with 157,365 injured. Following Israel’s breach of a ceasefire on March 18, 2025, 10,717 deaths and 45,324 injuries have been recorded.

In addition, Israeli strikes on civilians seeking aid at distribution points, described by officials as “death traps,” killed 24 and injured 133 people in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 2,060 deaths and over 15,197 injuries since May.

The ministry also reported two more famine-related deaths, both children, bringing the total to 273, including 112 children, as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens. []

Also Read: 64 Jordanian Aid Trucks Arrive in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcasualties ceasefire civilian deaths Famine Health Ministry humanitarian crisis Israel Middle East

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Attacks Kill 71 Gazans in Past 24 Hours

  • 11 hours ago
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Humanitarian Chief: Gaza Famine ‘Openly Promoted’ by Israel

  • 14 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

  • 24 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 22:29 WIB
Palestine

Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 17:29 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Netanyahu Orders Negotiations to Free Hostages, Despite Approving Gaza City Occupation Plan

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 09:29 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Again

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 10:40 WIB
Indonesia

UI Scholar Warns Gaza Evacuation Plan Risks Serving Israel’s Agenda

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 12:00 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 11:13 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us