Israel Attacks Kill 71 Gazans in Past 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Friday that 71 people were killed and 251 injured in the last 24 hours amid ongoing Israeli attacks. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or in streets due to continuous bombardment and lack of rescue access.

Since the start of Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the death toll has reached 62,263, with 157,365 injured. Following Israel’s breach of a ceasefire on March 18, 2025, 10,717 deaths and 45,324 injuries have been recorded.

In addition, Israeli strikes on civilians seeking aid at distribution points, described by officials as “death traps,” killed 24 and injured 133 people in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 2,060 deaths and over 15,197 injuries since May.

The ministry also reported two more famine-related deaths, both children, bringing the total to 273, including 112 children, as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens. []

Also Read: 64 Jordanian Aid Trucks Arrive in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)