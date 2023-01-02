Israel Arrests 7,000 Palestinians in 2022

Ramallah, MINA – Nearly 7,000 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied territories in 2022, according to a joint report issued by a prisoner advocacy group.

As quoted from Wafa on Monday, the report issued by the Commission on Prisoners and Former Prisoners, Palestinian Society of Prisoners (PPS), Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said the percentage of arrests was the highest compared to the previous year, particularly in the West Bank.

According to the report, a total of 6,000 arrests of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces were documented in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, while another 2,000 cases were documented in the occupied territories in 1948.

Meanwhile, a total of 882 Palestinian children and 172 women were arrested by the Israeli occupation authorities during the reporting period.

Israeli armed forces have killed more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in 2022 than they did in the years following the second Intifada, according to data compiled by Middle East Eye.

At least 220 people have died in Israeli attacks across the occupied territories, including 48 children. Of the total deaths, 167 were from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and 53 were from the Gaza Strip. There were another five Palestinian-Israelis who were also killed in the same period. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)