Israel Arrests 130 Palestinian Journalists During 2022

West Bank, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Information Office said, the Israeli Occupation Authority has detained 130 Palestinian journalists during 2022, with 20 reporters still being held.

“More than 130 journalists were detained in 2022 for violating all international laws and norms that guarantee freedom of opinion and expression,” the Palestinian Prisoner Information Office said in a statement as quoted from Middle East Monitor on Sunday.

“Israel is still holding 20 journalists, including Jerusalem reporter Mahmoud Issa, who has been detained since 1993,” the statement added.

Meanwhile the Beirut-based Journalist Support Committee said 13 Palestinian journalists were injured by Israeli forces in December.

“Journalists are repeatedly attacked by Israeli occupation forces and settlers,” he added in a statement.

Palestinians mark December 31 as Palestinian Journalists Day in recognition of their role in embracing the Palestinian cause and national rights. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)