Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Army Kill Five Palestinians, Ignoring Trump’s Urging

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Israeli attack on Jabalia, Gaza Strip (2025)

Gaza, MINA – On Saturday, Israeli military forces killed five Palestinians, including a girl, and injured others in an attack on the Gaza Strip. This incident highlights Israel’s disregard for US President Donald Trump’s insistence that Israel immediately halt its strikes in the area.

Earlier, Trump had urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas indicated it was willing to release Israeli hostages, as he had proposed. Trump expressed his belief that Hamas was “ready for a lasting peace.”

Despite Trump’s appeal, medical sources and eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces continued their assaults on two homes in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to several others.

Israeli air and ground attacks persisted throughout Gaza City and Khan Younis in the southern region. Additionally, Israel conducted extensive demolitions with drones and explosives, targeting residential buildings in various areas of Gaza throughout the night.

Since October 2023, it is reported that Israel has killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. UN agencies and human rights groups have repeatedly warned that the Palestinian enclave is nearing a state of uninhabitability, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

