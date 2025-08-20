Israel Army Kill 360 UNRWA Workers in Gaza: Lazzarini 

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday that nearly 360 of its personnel have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war.

“As we mark World Humanitarian Day, I pay tribute to our front-line staff in Gaza. Since the war began, UNRWA staff have paid a heavy price: Nearly 360 personnel have been killed, several in the line of duty; hundreds have been injured; nearly 50 personnel have been arrested or detained and some were tortured before their release,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement, as cited by Palestine Information Center.

He emphasized that despite immense suffering, UNRWA staff remain committed to their mission. “Our staff are, however, not giving up despite the hell they experience daily,” Lazzarini stressed.

The UNRWA chief also extended his tribute to teams across the region who continue to deliver services such as education and primary health care amid severe challenges.

“As UNRWA goes through existential threats, our teams act for humanity. They deserve support, respect and admiration,” he added.

Lazzarini reaffirmed the agency’s determination to carry on its mission until a just resolution is achieved.

“They are committed to continue their mission until a just solution is found to the plight of Palestine Refugees, until the decades-long conflict finally ends through diplomatic and peaceful means. It’s time. It’s overdue,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

