SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Army Kill 360 UNRWA Workers in Gaza: Lazzarini 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

3 Views

People are checking the destruction at a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was previously hit by Israeli bombardment, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday that nearly 360 of its personnel have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war.

“As we mark World Humanitarian Day, I pay tribute to our front-line staff in Gaza. Since the war began, UNRWA staff have paid a heavy price: Nearly 360 personnel have been killed, several in the line of duty; hundreds have been injured; nearly 50 personnel have been arrested or detained and some were tortured before their release,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement, as cited by Palestine Information Center.

He emphasized that despite immense suffering, UNRWA staff remain committed to their mission. “Our staff are, however, not giving up despite the hell they experience daily,” Lazzarini stressed.

The UNRWA chief also extended his tribute to teams across the region who continue to deliver services such as education and primary health care amid severe challenges.

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Vehicles as Egypt Denies Disarmament Claims

“As UNRWA goes through existential threats, our teams act for humanity. They deserve support, respect and admiration,” he added.

Lazzarini reaffirmed the agency’s determination to carry on its mission until a just resolution is achieved.

“They are committed to continue their mission until a just solution is found to the plight of Palestine Refugees, until the decades-long conflict finally ends through diplomatic and peaceful means. It’s time. It’s overdue,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

Tagdiplomatic solution Education health care humanitarian crisis Israeli war Palestine refugees Philippe Lazzarini UNRWA UNRWA staff World Humanitarian Day

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Army Kill 360 UNRWA Workers in Gaza: Lazzarini 

  • 56 minutes ago
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • 5 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Fresh Israeli Bombardment Kills 26 Palestinians in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Community Kitchens Now Produce Only One-Third of Meals

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 13:07 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Hamas Accepts Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 06:06 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:22 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us