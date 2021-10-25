Israel Announces Tender for 1,355 Houses in Occupied Territory

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel on Sunday opened a tender for the construction of 1,355 new homes in Jewish settlement areas in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“Strengthening and expanding Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria is necessary and very important in the Zionist company’s vision,” Israeli Housing Minister Zeev Elkin said on the Walla News website, as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Monday.

“After a long stagnation in construction in Judea and Samaria, I welcome the marketing of more than 1,000 housing units. I will continue to defend the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria,” he added.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s decision in a written statement.

“Israel openly insists on establishing colonial settlements and carrying out occupation projects on Palestinian lands, ignoring the attitude of the international community and the US on this issue,” he said.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered an “occupied territory” under international law and makes all Jewish settlements there illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)