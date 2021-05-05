Israel Announces Six New Settlement Project Plans

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Research Center for settlement affairs said that the Israeli occupation has proposed plans for six new settlement projects to expand settlements in an area of ​​853 hectares of Palestinian-owned land confiscated by Israel in the West Bank.

The new settlement plans have been announced soon to be built at sites in the provinces of Tulkarm, Hebron and Bethlehem, Palinfo reported on Tuesday.

This plan aims to convert agricultural land use into residential areas and their expansion.

It is said that the plan no.1 / 2/110 is aimed at expanding the Inav settlement in Tulkarem province, which will confiscate around 289 land belonging to residents located in Basin No.1, the village of Ramin where Israeli settlement areas will be built from type A and B, as well as public infrastructure. and access roads, in the northern and eastern part of the Tulkarm region, the northern West Bank.

Meanwhile, plan 1/3/414 aims to expand the settlement of Matsada Asvar, located in the province of East Hebron (South West Bank) with an area of ​​274 hectares which will annex residents’ land in the area of ​​basin No. 20, Sair city area, and basin No. 8 in the city of Syuyukh.

In order to legalize around 120 settlement units that have been built since some time ago, it is also intended to build a new access road that will connect the Metsada Asfar settlement with the Metsada Shimon settlement.

The Israeli occupation also explained the plan number 5/8/426 to expand the Bitar Alit cluster, which was built in the confiscated province of Betlhem, to reach around 147 hectares, and would confiscate people’s land in the city of Nahlain.

Meanwhile, proposal number 66/5/410 is aimed at expanding the Evrat settlement built in the province of Bethlehem with an area of ​​approximately 128 hectares, and will confiscate people’s land in basin no 2 in the Khidir city area.

In addition, the Israeli side proposed project no 5/5/514 for the expansion of Shamah’s settlement on the land belonging to residents of the confiscated town of Dhahiriyah, southern Hebron, with an area of ​​about 14 hectares to build 20 new settlement units. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)